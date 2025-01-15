Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. 76.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This trade represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KMB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $175.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.57.

Kimberly-Clark Trading Up 0.6 %

KMB stock opened at $126.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $138.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

