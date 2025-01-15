Wynn Capital LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wynn Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,627 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Walmart makes up about 1.6% of Wynn Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest position. Wynn Capital LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Peterson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 77.3% during the third quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in Walmart during the third quarter worth $33,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Hara Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMT. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $89.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price target on Walmart from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.08.

Walmart Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $90.79 on Wednesday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $53.44 and a twelve month high of $96.18. The stock has a market cap of $729.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.26, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $90.70 and its 200-day moving average is $80.96.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $169.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.69 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.79, for a total value of $2,411,175.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,843,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $318,238,881.91. The trade was a 0.75 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David Chojnowski sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.45, for a total value of $512,120.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,993,095.80. This trade represents a 6.02 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 138,347 shares of company stock worth $12,311,491. 45.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

