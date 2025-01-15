X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI) Short Interest Down 74.8% in December

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:USOI – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,000 shares, a drop of 74.8% from the December 15th total of 91,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Stock Performance

NASDAQ USOI traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.00. 29,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 50,990. X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN has a 52 week low of $62.15 and a 52 week high of $79.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.72.

Get X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN alerts:

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be issued a dividend of $1.1621 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd.

X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Company Profile

agora temos um novo jeito de nos comunicar com você: o linkedin. tudo para facilitar a sua vida e trazer mais comodidade e facilidade para o seu dia a dia. prático, moderno, digital. o banese é do seu jeito! fale com a gente através dos nossos canais de atendimento e acompanhe nossas redes sociais. facebook —> www.facebook.com/banese/ instagram —> www.instagram.com/banese/ youtube —> www.youtube.com/user/bancobanese site —> http://www.banese.com.br/ alô banese —> 0800 284 3218 ou 3218 2020.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X-Links Crude Oil Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.