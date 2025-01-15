XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

XChange TEC.INC (NASDAQ:XHG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the December 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,110,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

XChange TEC.INC Trading Down 8.9 %

XHG stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.39. XChange TEC.INC has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $60.00.

XChange TEC.INC Company Profile

XChange TEC.INC engages in the professional insurance agency business in the People’s Republic of China. The company provides a various insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, including state-owned property and casualty insurance companies, as well as various regional property and casualty insurance companies.

