Ximen Mining (CVE:XIM) Trading Down 20% – What’s Next?

Shares of Ximen Mining Corp. (CVE:XIM – Get Free Report) dropped 20% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 353,387 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 262% from the average daily volume of 97,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Ximen Mining Trading Down 20.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.11. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.24.

Ximen Mining Company Profile

Ximen Mining Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It primarily explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and molybdenum deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in its precious metal projects, including the Amelia Gold Mine, Kenville Gold Mine, and the Brett Epithermal Gold Project located in southern British Columbia.

