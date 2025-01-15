Zacks Research Comments on PPL’s FY2025 Earnings (NYSE:PPL)

PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research increased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of PPL in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.83 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.82. The consensus estimate for PPL’s current full-year earnings is $1.72 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for PPL’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.48 EPS and Q3 2026 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Barclays upgraded PPL from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of PPL from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of PPL in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.09.

PPL stock opened at $31.98 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.29. PPL has a fifty-two week low of $25.35 and a fifty-two week high of $35.15. The stock has a market cap of $23.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.78.

PPL (NYSE:PPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.42. PPL had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. PPL’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were issued a $0.2575 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.96%.

In related news, insider John R. Crockett III sold 9,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.35, for a total transaction of $314,680.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,434 shares in the company, valued at $427,107.90. The trade was a 42.42 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Tadd J. Henninger sold 6,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $213,510.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $360,513.60. This trade represents a 37.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in PPL by 85.7% in the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 111,288 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 51,366 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in PPL by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,260,426 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,935,000 after buying an additional 96,491 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of PPL by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,512,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $215,430,000 after acquiring an additional 55,594 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PPL by 10.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,067,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,153,000 after acquiring an additional 188,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.99% of the company’s stock.

PPL Corporation, an energy company, focuses on providing electricity and natural gas to approximately 3.6 million customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Kentucky Regulated, Pennsylvania Regulated, and Rhode Island Regulated. The company delivers electricity to customers in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Virginia, and Rhode Island; delivers natural gas to customers in Kentucky and Rhode Island; and generates electricity from power plants in Kentucky.

