Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of BMRN Q2 Earnings

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a report released on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Ganoria now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.68. The consensus estimate for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s current full-year earnings is $2.49 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.94 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.23). BioMarin Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The company had revenue of $746.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $703.37 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BMRN. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. William Blair cut BioMarin Pharmaceutical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $116.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on BioMarin Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.20.

Shares of NASDAQ BMRN opened at $63.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 4.27 and a quick ratio of 2.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.72. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $61.15 and a 12 month high of $94.85.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, EVP Charles Greg Guyer sold 5,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.37, for a total transaction of $350,300.86. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 68,909 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,490.33. This represents a 7.11 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,627,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 17.4% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 194,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,990,000 after acquiring an additional 28,837 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 167.4% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,480 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 8,438 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 131,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,208,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,027,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis (MPS) IV type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with MPS VI; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

