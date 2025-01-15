Zacks Research Predicts Increased Earnings for Devon Energy

Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for Devon Energy in a report released on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Research analyst J. Saha now expects that the energy company will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Devon Energy’s current full-year earnings is $4.79 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Devon Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.42 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Devon Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on Devon Energy from $60.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.18.

Devon Energy Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $37.22 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.49. Devon Energy has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.09.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 21.71% and a return on equity of 24.73%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS.

Devon Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.33%.

Institutional Trading of Devon Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DVN. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in Devon Energy in the third quarter worth about $39,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 3,889.3% during the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 1,263 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 60.4% in the 3rd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,275 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

About Devon Energy

(Get Free Report)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.