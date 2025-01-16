10,962 Shares in Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC) Purchased by Mason & Associates Inc

Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 10,962 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SGC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 47.2% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 112,478 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after acquiring an additional 36,045 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 230,235 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,354,000 after purchasing an additional 103,051 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Superior Group of Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 44.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 15,971 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 4,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 87.5% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 190,878 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,957,000 after acquiring an additional 89,096 shares in the last quarter. 33.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Superior Group of Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SGC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Superior Group of Companies from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Superior Group of Companies in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Superior Group of Companies Price Performance

Superior Group of Companies stock opened at $15.95 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.45 and a 200-day moving average of $16.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $260.64 million, a P/E ratio of 19.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.86. Superior Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.66 and a 52 week high of $21.80.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The textile maker reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $149.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.03 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 6.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Superior Group of Companies, Inc. will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Superior Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. Superior Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 67.47%.

Insider Activity at Superior Group of Companies

In related news, Director Andrew D. Demott, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.32, for a total transaction of $204,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,350,185.92. This represents a 5.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 27.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Superior Group of Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Branded Products, Healthcare Apparel, and Contact Centers. The Branded Products segment produces and sells customized merchandising solutions, promotional products, and branded uniform to chain retailer, food service, entertainment, technology, transportation, and other industries under BAMKO and HPI brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Superior Group of Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Superior Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Superior Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.