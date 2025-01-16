1,700 Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Bought by Brave Asset Management Inc.

Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MS. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 49.5% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in Morgan Stanley by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $108.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, HSBC cut Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the company from $128.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.07.

Shares of MS opened at $131.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $128.74 and its 200-day moving average is $113.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14. Morgan Stanley has a 12 month low of $83.09 and a 12 month high of $136.24.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.31. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 12.58%. The firm had revenue of $15.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.27 billion. Equities analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

