3,274 Shares in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Bought by StrongBox Wealth LLC

StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S during the second quarter worth $25,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the third quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 260.5% in the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. 11.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 29th. UBS Group raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.20.

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 2.2 %

NVO opened at $82.99 on Thursday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a twelve month low of $80.05 and a twelve month high of $148.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.45.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

