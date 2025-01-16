3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.

3i Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $48.05.

About 3i Group

3i Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in mature companies, growth capital, middle markets, infrastructure, and management leveraged buyouts and buy-ins. The firm also provides infrastructure financing and debt management. For debt management, it invests in senior and mezzanine corporate debt in typically large and private companies in United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, and North America.

