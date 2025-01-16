3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

3i Group plc (OTCMKTS:TGOPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,300 shares, a growth of 114.3% from the December 15th total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 33.5 days.
3i Group Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:TGOPF traded down $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $43.23. 873 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,682. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.44. 3i Group has a 52 week low of $29.08 and a 52 week high of $48.05.
About 3i Group
