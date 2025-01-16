64,493 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Bought by Flywheel Private Wealth LLC

Flywheel Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 64,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF comprises 2.8% of Flywheel Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 139,777,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,907,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,565,775 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,434,309,000 after buying an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 50,962,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,573,000 after buying an additional 2,402,484 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 19,366,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,860,937 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5,209.5% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,895,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,740 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of VEA stock opened at $48.17 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.91 and a 1 year high of $53.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.