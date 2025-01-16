AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC) Short Interest Update

AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,300 shares, an increase of 53.3% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AB Conservative Buffer ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AB Conservative Buffer ETF stock. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AB Conservative Buffer ETF (NASDAQ:BUFC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,250,000. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.49% of AB Conservative Buffer ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

AB Conservative Buffer ETF Stock Performance

BUFC traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.36. The stock had a trading volume of 47,176 shares, compared to its average volume of 66,086. AB Conservative Buffer ETF has a 12 month low of $35.36 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.51.

About AB Conservative Buffer ETF

The AB Conservative Buffer ETF (BUFC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to participate in the price movement of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF (ticker: SPY), up to a cap while buffering the first 15% decline. The fund resets its buffer and cap levels every three-months BUFC was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by AB Funds.

