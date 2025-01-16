Accurate Wealth Management LLC Buys 482 Shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Accurate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Free Report) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Avidian Wealth Enterprises LLC now owns 7,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $891,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its holdings in Prudential Financial by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $443,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 6,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. 56.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $120.10 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $100.60 and a one year high of $130.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $122.38 and a 200-day moving average of $120.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $42.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.31.

Prudential Financial ( NYSE:PRU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.01. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.03% and a return on equity of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $19.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 13.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 19th. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.22%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PRU shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $149.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $117.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Prudential Financial from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.00.

In other Prudential Financial news, major shareholder Insurance Co Of Ame Prudential acquired 537,249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $27.92 per share, with a total value of $14,999,992.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,780,293 shares in the company, valued at $133,465,780.56. This trade represents a 12.66 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through PGIM, Retirement Strategies, Group Insurance, Individual Life, and International Businesses segments.

