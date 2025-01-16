Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) Shares Bought by Heritage Family Offices LLP

Heritage Family Offices LLP grew its stake in Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,274 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP’s holdings in Addus HomeCare were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ADUS. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Addus HomeCare by 73.4% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 745,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,598,000 after acquiring an additional 315,602 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Addus HomeCare by 412.7% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 316,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,739,000 after purchasing an additional 254,705 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Addus HomeCare by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,043,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,782,000 after purchasing an additional 110,010 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Addus HomeCare during the second quarter worth $11,611,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Addus HomeCare by 17.5% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 505,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,293,000 after buying an additional 75,409 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.35% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Dirk Allison sold 25,000 shares of Addus HomeCare stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.76, for a total transaction of $3,119,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,397 shares in the company, valued at $9,905,569.72. The trade was a 23.95 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roberton James Stevenson sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total transaction of $272,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,217 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,236,257. This represents a 18.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,750 shares of company stock valued at $4,930,750 in the last ninety days. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ADUS. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Addus HomeCare from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Addus HomeCare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citizens Jmp raised Addus HomeCare to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. JMP Securities started coverage on Addus HomeCare in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Addus HomeCare in a report on Friday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.67.

Addus HomeCare Stock Performance

Shares of ADUS stock opened at $131.27 on Thursday. Addus HomeCare Co. has a fifty-two week low of $85.94 and a fifty-two week high of $136.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $125.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $126.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.04, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 6.50% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The firm had revenue of $289.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $289.42 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Addus HomeCare Co. will post 4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Addus HomeCare Profile

Addus HomeCare Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health.

