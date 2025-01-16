Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on AFRM. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. JMP Securities raised Affirm from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Affirm from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 target price on shares of Affirm in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.94.

Get Affirm alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AFRM

Affirm Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AFRM opened at $58.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.99 and a beta of 3.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $63.42 and its 200-day moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Affirm has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $73.34.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $698.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.39 million. Affirm had a negative return on equity of 12.57% and a negative net margin of 17.67%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Affirm will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Robert O’hare sold 100,938 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $5,551,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.32, for a total value of $1,002,479.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 93,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,839,010.08. This represents a 14.65 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,323,478 shares of company stock valued at $86,285,371 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Affirm

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Affirm during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Affirm by 168.2% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Affirm by 200.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Affirm in the third quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Affirm in the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Institutional investors own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Affirm Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.