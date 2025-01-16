Africa Energy (CVE:AFE) Shares Up 33.3% – Here’s Why

Africa Energy Corp. (CVE:AFE – Get Free Report) traded up 33.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. 747,500 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 200,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 28.20. The firm has a market capitalization of C$56.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.03.

Africa Energy Corp. operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in South Africa and Namibia. The company focuses on potential gas condensate development on Block 11B/12B offshore in South Africa. It also holds interest in the Block 2B offshore the Republic of South Africa. The company was formerly known as Horn Petroleum Corporation and changed its name to Africa Energy Corp.

