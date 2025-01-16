Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS) Director Sells $997,350.00 in Stock

Agilysys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGYS – Get Free Report) Director Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.98, for a total transaction of $997,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 270,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,981,196.48. The trade was a 2.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 13th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.26, for a total transaction of $946,950.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total transaction of $977,175.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.04, for a total value of $990,300.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total value of $977,550.00.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Kaufman 2012 Descendants Trust sold 7,500 shares of Agilysys stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.55, for a total value of $979,125.00.

Agilysys stock traded up $1.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.75. 174,345 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 174,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Agilysys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.52 and a twelve month high of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.82 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.11 and a 200-day moving average of $116.08.

Agilysys ( NASDAQ:AGYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.04. Agilysys had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 37.54%. The company had revenue of $68.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. Agilysys’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Agilysys, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

AGYS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Agilysys from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Agilysys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Agilysys from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Agilysys from $145.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Agilysys from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Agilysys by 24.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,180 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,997,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its holdings in shares of Agilysys by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 21,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in shares of Agilysys during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,004,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Agilysys by 1,861.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 221,109 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,026,000 after purchasing an additional 209,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Agilysys during the second quarter worth approximately $758,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agilysys, Inc operates as a developer and marketer of software-enabled solutions and services to the hospitality industry in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and India. It offers software solutions fully integrated with third party hardware and operating systems; cloud applications, support, and maintenance; subscription and maintenance; and professional services.

