Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) is Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s 2nd Largest Position

Paragon Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 399,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,847 shares during the period. Airbnb makes up 10.5% of Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Paragon Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $52,481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,982,000. Tri Ri Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,352,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 86.5% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at approximately $22,744,000. Finally, Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its position in shares of Airbnb by 1,231.3% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 20,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,145,000 after acquiring an additional 19,183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABNB shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $125.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Airbnb to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.81.

In related news, CEO Brian Chesky sold 38,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.82, for a total value of $5,223,773.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,498,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,697,601,684.56. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.11, for a total transaction of $81,666.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 192,844 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,247,996.84. The trade was a 0.31 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 915,997 shares of company stock worth $122,800,660. Corporate insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $132.52 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $132.22. The company has a market cap of $84.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.50, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.38 and a 12-month high of $170.10.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by ($0.04). Airbnb had a net margin of 16.96% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

