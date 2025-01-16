Alaska Permanent Fund Corp Sells 1,708,738 Shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB)

Alaska Permanent Fund Corp cut its stake in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF (NYSE:KWEB – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,186,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708,738 shares during the period. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Alaska Permanent Fund Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp owned approximately 2.31% of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF worth $122,404,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KWEB. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Mather Group LLC. increased its position in shares of KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 63.8% in the third quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 51.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 15.5% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:KWEB opened at $28.59 on Thursday. KraneShares CSI China Internet ETF has a 52-week low of $22.68 and a 52-week high of $39.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $30.28 and a 200 day moving average of $29.39.

