Alcoa (AA) Projected to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.91 per share and revenue of $3,447,770.61 billion for the quarter.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Alcoa had a negative return on equity of 1.45% and a negative net margin of 2.65%. Alcoa’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.14) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Alcoa to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Alcoa stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $38.19. 5,149,870 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,334,364. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.41. Alcoa has a one year low of $24.86 and a one year high of $47.77. The stock has a market cap of $9.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 2.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AA shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alcoa from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. B. Riley upgraded Alcoa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Alcoa from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Alcoa from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.45.

In related news, EVP Renato Bacchi sold 23,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.29, for a total transaction of $1,009,335.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,423,935.93. The trade was a 29.40 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

