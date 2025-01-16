ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA) Shares Down 1.4% – Here’s Why

Shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF (BATS:OUSA – Get Free Report) traded down 1.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $52.18 and last traded at $52.25. 27,438 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $52.98.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $804.78 million, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OUSA. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. grew its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 87.4% during the fourth quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 448,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,805,000 after purchasing an additional 209,056 shares during the period. Carderock Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF by 20.0% during the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 7,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Company Profile

The ALPS O’Shares U.S. Quality Dividend ETF Shares (OUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the O’Shares US Quality Dividend index. The fund selects and weights large-cap US stocks based on four factors: high quality, low volatility, high dividend yield, and dividend quality. OUSA was launched on Jul 14, 2015 and is managed by ALPS.

