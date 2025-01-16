AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Short Interest Up 175.0% in December

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.5 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of AMCON Distributing

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMCON Distributing stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,756 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the quarter. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of AMCON Distributing worth $399,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMCON Distributing Stock Down 2.2 %

DIT stock traded down $2.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $126.22. 44 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 260. The company has a market cap of $82.04 million, a P/E ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.57. AMCON Distributing has a 52-week low of $118.25 and a 52-week high of $209.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

AMCON Distributing Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. AMCON Distributing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.04%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AMCON Distributing in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About AMCON Distributing

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates through Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food segments. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

