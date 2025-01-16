American Rebel Holdings, Inc. Announces Return of PRO Superstar Shootout

American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) recently disclosed the forthcoming return of the SCAG Power Equipment PRO Superstar Shootout to the Bradenton Motorsports Park from February 6-8, 2025. The event is set to feature full-time professional Top Fuel, Funny Car, and Pro Stock drag racing teams, including prominent names like Matt Hagan and the Dodge//SRT Hellcat American Rebel Light Funny Car.

Get alerts:

The highlight of the event will be a closing concert by American Rebel CEO Andy Ross and the American Rebel band. Moreover, the event aims to introduce American Rebel Light to the state of Florida. To promote the concert, American Rebel Light Beer, and the Superstar Shootout, Andy Ross is scheduled to appear on Tampa Bay’s Morning Blend, the local ABC-TV network Tampa Bay morning television show on February 6.

According to Andy Ross, last year’s inaugural event was a tremendous success, and the company is honored to participate once again. Ross expressed excitement about the Saturday night closing concert, promising an engaging experience for fans and participants alike.

The SCAG PRO Superstar Shootout, organized by the Professional Racers Owners Organization Inc. (PRO), is like the Pro Bowl of the NHRA drag racing season, remarked Andy Ross. The event serves as a friendly competition and a dress rehearsal for the upcoming NHRA season, providing fans with exhilarating moments. American Rebel Light Beer will be featured at the race track throughout the weekend.

The successful format from last year’s event will be retained, with unique elements such as chip draws and a Top Fuel versus Funny Car Chicago Style race, adding to the excitement of the racing experience. The event will also feature additional classes like Top Sportsman, Stock, and Super Stock, along with autograph sessions and various fan-friendly entertainment elements.

American Rebel Light Beer, in partnership with AlcSource, is a premium domestic light lager known for its exceptional quality and patriotic values. Besides the beer venture, American Rebel Holdings primarily operates as a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security, self-defense products, and apparel.

Forward-looking statements in this announcement are subject to certain assumptions and significant risks and uncertainties, in accordance with federal securities laws. Actual performance and results could vary from the forward-looking statements contained in the press release. This press release is not deemed filed for regulatory purposes under the Exchange Act.

For further details, the complete press release is available on the company’s website under the title “PRO Superstar Shootout Press Release dated January 16, 2025” as Exhibit 99.1.

For more information, visit American Rebel’s official website.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read American Rebel’s 8K filing here.

American Rebel Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Rebel Holdings, Inc designs and markets branded safes, and personal security and self-defense products. The company's safes are offered in various sizes and shapes for home, office, and personal use, as well as provides vault doors, handgun vaults, and inventory control safes under the American Rebel brand.

Featured Stories