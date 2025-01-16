American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $1,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 1,131.1% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,438,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $210,313,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321,320 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% in the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 695,474 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 14,944.4% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 537,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $786,750,000 after acquiring an additional 534,411 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after acquiring an additional 391,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in American Water Works by 631.4% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 445,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,192,000 after purchasing an additional 384,836 shares during the last quarter. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded American Water Works from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $133.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Mizuho lowered American Water Works from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $131.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American Water Works in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.00.

American Water Works Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of AWK opened at $123.48 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.71. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a one year low of $113.34 and a one year high of $150.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $129.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.13.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.59%.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.