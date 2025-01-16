Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (TSE:AND – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$45.01 and last traded at C$45.00, with a volume of 4104 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$44.01.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on AND. TD Securities lifted their price target on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$53.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$48.57.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$42.98 and a 200 day moving average of C$40.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$857.40 million, a P/E ratio of 30.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.86.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

