Apella Capital LLC Acquires 1,145 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,957 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Intel by 7,370.6% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intel by 52.5% during the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, EVP Michelle Johnston Holthaus sold 25,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 273,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,104,708. The trade was a 8.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of Intel stock opened at $19.72 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.49. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.30 and a beta of 1.07.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The chip maker reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $13.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.02 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 1.71% and a negative net margin of 29.42%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $28.00) on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Intel from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.96.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Further Reading

