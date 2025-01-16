Apella Capital LLC Has $633,000 Stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR)

Apella Capital LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,172 shares during the quarter. Apella Capital LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Palantir Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Ashburton Jersey Ltd acquired a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 1,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.63, for a total transaction of $286,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,393 shares in the company, valued at $13,996,000.59. The trade was a 2.01 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 3,337,048 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total value of $150,233,900.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,432,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,580,255.16. This represents a 34.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,642,189 shares of company stock worth $1,444,232,453 in the last three months. 12.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of PLTR opened at $68.14 on Thursday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.03 and a 52-week high of $84.80. The firm has a market cap of $155.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 340.72, a PEG ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 2.82. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.70 and its 200-day moving average is $46.54.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $725.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.11 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 18.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLTR has been the topic of several research reports. Northland Securities upped their target price on Palantir Technologies from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $28.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Raymond James downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $37.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.12.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PLTR

About Palantir Technologies

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.