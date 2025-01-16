Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the December 15th total of 680,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,690,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Arbe Robotics

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Arbe Robotics stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arbe Robotics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ARBE – Free Report) by 114.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,024 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in Arbe Robotics were worth $73,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbe Robotics alerts:

Arbe Robotics Stock Performance

Shares of ARBE stock traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $3.10. 4,917,928 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,244,715. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $1.39 and a twelve month high of $5.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.19 and a beta of -0.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Maxim Group decreased their target price on shares of Arbe Robotics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 29th.

Get Our Latest Report on ARBE

About Arbe Robotics

(Get Free Report)

Arbe Robotics Ltd., a semiconductor company, provides 4D imaging radar solutions for tier 1 automotive suppliers and automotive manufacturers in China, Hong Kong, Sweden, Germany, the United States, Israel, and internationally. It offers 4D imaging radar chipset solutions that address the core issues that have caused autonomous vehicle and autopilot accidents, such as detecting stationary objects, identifying vulnerable road users, operation at poor lighting conditions, and eliminating false alarms without radar ambiguities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Arbe Robotics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbe Robotics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.