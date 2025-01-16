Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) Shares Bought by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 242,811 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 3,217 shares during the period. Ares Capital accounts for approximately 1.0% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Ares Capital were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ARCC. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 2,104.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,613,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $756,620,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,395 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,656,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $272,107,000 after purchasing an additional 975,045 shares during the period. CCLA Investment Management increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 31.6% during the 4th quarter. CCLA Investment Management now owns 2,211,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $48,419,000 after purchasing an additional 531,305 shares during the period. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ares Capital during the 2nd quarter worth about $9,815,000. Finally, Partners Group Holding AG increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Partners Group Holding AG now owns 1,787,401 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $37,428,000 after purchasing an additional 312,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. B. Riley increased their price objective on Ares Capital from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Ares Capital from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

Ares Capital Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ ARCC opened at $22.73 on Thursday. Ares Capital Co. has a 52-week low of $19.32 and a 52-week high of $22.75. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $21.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $14.69 billion, a PE ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 1.00.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The investment management company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $755.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $770.45 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 53.71% and a return on equity of 12.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Capital Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Ares Capital Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.45%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.85%.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

