Argent Capital Management LLC Cuts Holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Argent Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,408 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,332 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 2.1% of Argent Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $74,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter valued at $2,426,000. Rockingstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockingstone Advisors LLC now owns 3,023 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,831,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 926 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of TransDigm Group by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 496 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TDG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,435.00 to $1,555.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,482.00 to $1,534.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,563.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,500.00 to $1,375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TransDigm Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,455.00.

Shares of TransDigm Group stock opened at $1,292.62 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,279.71 and its 200-day moving average is $1,306.06. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $1,017.80 and a 12-month high of $1,451.32. The stock has a market cap of $72.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.38.

In related news, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,257.09, for a total transaction of $3,771,270.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,525,524. This represents a 45.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,267.21, for a total value of $25,344,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $10,337,899.18. This trade represents a 71.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 86,525 shares of company stock valued at $108,692,621. 4.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

