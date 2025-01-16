Argent Capital Management LLC Has $3.29 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 9.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,305 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Covea Finance grew its stake in Cheniere Energy by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Covea Finance now owns 121,400 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 19,200 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Cheniere Energy by 35.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Community Trust & Investment Co. increased its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Community Trust & Investment Co. now owns 137,333 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LNG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $232.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Cheniere Energy from $199.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating and a $242.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $202.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $204.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.55.

Cheniere Energy stock opened at $245.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.31 and a fifty-two week high of $248.61. The stock has a market cap of $55.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $216.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.00.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The energy company reported $3.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $2.06. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 22.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 8th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Cheniere Energy’s payout ratio is 12.77%.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

