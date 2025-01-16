Argo Group (LON:ARGO) Trading Up 24.5% – Time to Buy?

Argo Group Limited (LON:ARGO – Get Free Report) was up 24.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4.98 ($0.06) and last traded at GBX 4.98 ($0.06). Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 82% from the average daily volume of 1,092 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4 ($0.05).

Argo Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 4.17 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 4.40. The company has a market capitalization of £1.94 million, a PE ratio of -19.92 and a beta of 0.50.

Argo Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Argo Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment management business. It invests in sovereign and corporate fixed income securities, distressed debt, and real estate. The company was founded in 2000 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Argo Group Limited is a subsidiary of Lynchwood Nominees Limited.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.