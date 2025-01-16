Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,970 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,932,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of New Hampshire raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 244.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 41.0% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 661.8% during the third quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $197.46 on Thursday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $168.65 and a fifty-two week high of $205.20. The company has a market cap of $85.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $199.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $195.06.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.