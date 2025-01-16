Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Raises Holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 79.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,143,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 507,737 shares during the period. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 8.4% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $105,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 13,239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,299,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% in the third quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 15,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 45.1% in the third quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $92.16 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $91.02 and a one year high of $99.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $93.33 and its 200 day moving average is $95.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.23 billion, a PE ratio of -21.67 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.3075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 18th. This represents a $3.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.29.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

