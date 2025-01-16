Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Sells 978 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. reduced its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 12.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSCO. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 43,199 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Apella Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 632,653 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,453,000 after purchasing an additional 5,627 shares in the last quarter. Founders Grove Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $372,000. Finally, Avity Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Melius Research raised Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Melius upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $66.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.28.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kristina M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total value of $449,025.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,946,331.05. This trade represents a 10.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.69, for a total transaction of $34,392.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 50,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,979,515.23. This represents a 1.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 353,522 shares of company stock valued at $20,349,721. Company insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $59.98 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $238.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.85. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.50 and a 52 week high of $60.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.79 and a 200-day moving average of $53.34.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 25.70% and a net margin of 17.73%. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

