Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) Shares Purchased by Sanders Morris Harris LLC

Sanders Morris Harris LLC grew its stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Free Report) by 337.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,000 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Aspen Aerogels were worth $436,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 130.4% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 2,156,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,724 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Aspen Aerogels by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,050,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,169,000 after acquiring an additional 773,647 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Aspen Aerogels by 562.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 770,729 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,382,000 after purchasing an additional 654,350 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels during the second quarter worth about $9,339,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aspen Aerogels in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,126,000. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aspen Aerogels Price Performance
ASPN stock opened at $12.64 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,265.27 and a beta of 2.14. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.37. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.75 and a twelve month high of $33.15.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Aspen Aerogels
Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and sustainable insulation materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. It operates in two segments, Energy Industrial and Thermal Barrier.
