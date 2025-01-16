Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

ASBFY opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Ingredients, Agriculture, Sugar, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

