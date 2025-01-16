Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY) Rating Lowered to “Sell” at Citigroup

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Briefing.com Automated Import reports.
Associated British Foods Price Performance
ASBFY opened at $24.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Associated British Foods has a twelve month low of $23.60 and a twelve month high of $35.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.71.
About Associated British Foods
