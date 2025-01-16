AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF) Short Interest Up 116.7% in December

AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 127,400 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the December 15th total of 58,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 15.0 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AstraZeneca stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in AstraZeneca PLC (OTCMKTS:AZNCF – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,000. Institutional investors own 40.87% of the company’s stock.

AZNCF stock traded up $2.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $132.13. 1,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,770. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.43. AstraZeneca has a one year low of $118.16 and a one year high of $175.00.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

