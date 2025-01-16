Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) Short Interest Update

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,170,000 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the December 15th total of 1,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,600,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 3.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Separately, Mizuho cut Athira Pharma from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $0.50 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th.

Athira Pharma stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $0.53. 32,119 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,180. Athira Pharma has a 12 month low of $0.41 and a 12 month high of $4.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.19 and a beta of 2.99.

Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.80) by $0.05. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Athira Pharma will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ATHA. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of Athira Pharma by 909.8% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 397,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 357,787 shares during the last quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC grew its position in Athira Pharma by 126.0% during the second quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,979 shares during the period. Invst LLC purchased a new stake in Athira Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Athira Pharma by 25.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 550,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 111,759 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Athira Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Athira Pharma, Inc, a late clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing small molecules to restore neuronal health and slow neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is Fosgonimeton (ATH-1017), a small molecule designed to modulate the neurotrophic hepatocyte growth factor (HGF) system and its receptor, MET, for a healthy nervous system that is in LIFT-AD Phase 2/3 and ACT-AD Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease, as well as is in Phase 2 clinical trials to treat Parkinson's disease dementia and Dementia with Lewy bodies.

