Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) in a research note published on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Atlantic American Stock Performance

Atlantic American stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 million, a PE ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.59. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.26 and a twelve month high of $3.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar lifted its holdings in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,393 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,633 shares during the quarter. Atlantic American makes up about 0.7% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.92% of Atlantic American worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 5.48% of the company’s stock.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

