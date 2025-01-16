Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) Stock Price Down 5.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) fell 5.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.20 and last traded at $2.20. 210,469 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 1,070,862 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.33.

AUTL has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Autolus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $7.60 in a report on Monday, November 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Autolus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.40.

The company has a market capitalization of $581.41 million, a PE ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.58.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.10). During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.26) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Autolus Therapeutics plc will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $43,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autolus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autolus Therapeutics by 2,659.7% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 15,293 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Autolus Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Herbst Group LLC acquired a new position in Autolus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune diseases. The company's clinical-stage programs include obecabtagene autoleucel (AUTO1), a CD19-targeting programmed T cell investigational therapy that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial for the treatment of adult ALL; AUTO1/22, which is in a Phase 1 clinical trial in pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory ALL; AUTO4, a programmed T cell investigational therapy for the treatment of peripheral T-cell lymphoma targeting TRBC1 and TRBC2; AUTO6NG, a programmed T cell investigational therapy targeting GD2 in development for the treatment of neuroblastoma; and AUTO8, a product candidate to treat multiple myeloma.

