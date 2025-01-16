Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Azelis Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:AZLGF remained flat at C$20.69 during midday trading on Thursday. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$20.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.25.
Azelis Group Company Profile
