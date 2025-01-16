Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF) Short Interest Update

Azelis Group NV (OTCMKTS:AZLGF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 93.5% from the December 15th total of 56,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Azelis Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:AZLGF remained flat at C$20.69 during midday trading on Thursday. Azelis Group has a 52 week low of C$20.00 and a 52 week high of C$20.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.37 and a 200-day moving average price of C$19.25.

Azelis Group Company Profile

Azelis Group NV engages in the distribution of specialty chemicals and food ingredients. It serves various segments in life sciences, including personal care, home care, industrial cleaning, pharmaceuticals, healthcare, food and nutrition, animal nutrition, agricultural, and environmental solutions; and industrial chemicals industry, such as CASE, advanced materials and additives, lubricants, metalworking fluids, electronics, essential and fine chemicals, textiles, leather, and paper markets.

