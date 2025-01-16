Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY) Short Interest Down 30.9% in December

Bank of Ireland Group plc (OTCMKTS:BKRIY – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 60,500 shares, a drop of 30.9% from the December 15th total of 87,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 262,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Bank of Ireland Group Trading Up 0.3 %

Bank of Ireland Group stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.37. 78,825 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,762. Bank of Ireland Group has a 12-month low of $8.38 and a 12-month high of $12.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.13.

Bank of Ireland Group Company Profile

Bank of Ireland Group plc provides various banking and financial products and services. It provides current and savings accounts, and business deposits and accounts; personal, car, home improvement, graduate, motor finance, and student loans, as well as overdrafts; and business and farming loans, green business, insurance premium finance, invoice finance, hire purchase, and leasing services.

