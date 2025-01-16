Barclays Cuts Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target to $160.00

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $172.00 to $160.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 30.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WMS. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group raised Advanced Drainage Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $135.00 target price (down from $170.00) on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $174.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.88.

Get Advanced Drainage Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Advanced Drainage Systems

Advanced Drainage Systems Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE WMS traded up $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $122.73. The company had a trading volume of 219,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,204. The company has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.54, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $125.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $144.83. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 12-month low of $110.75 and a 12-month high of $184.27.

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by ($0.23). Advanced Drainage Systems had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 40.31%. The business had revenue of $782.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Advanced Drainage Systems’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Advanced Drainage Systems

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WMS. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 123.1% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 386 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 642.4% during the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 18.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 418.5% during the 3rd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.