BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Earns “House Stock” Rating from Shore Capital

BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued on Thursday,London Stock Exchange reports.

BATM Advanced Communications Price Performance

Shares of BATM Advanced Communications stock traded up GBX 0.10 ($0.00) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 18.95 ($0.23). 38,180 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 290,159. The stock has a market cap of £82.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.64. BATM Advanced Communications has a 52 week low of GBX 15 ($0.18) and a 52 week high of GBX 24.20 ($0.30). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 18.32 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 19.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17.

Get BATM Advanced Communications alerts:

About BATM Advanced Communications

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

Receive News & Ratings for BATM Advanced Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BATM Advanced Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.