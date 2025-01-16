BATM Advanced Communications (LON:BVC) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd. (LON:BVC – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 19.19 ($0.23) and traded as low as GBX 17.50 ($0.21). BATM Advanced Communications shares last traded at GBX 18.56 ($0.23), with a volume of 348,299 shares traded.

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of BATM Advanced Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 18.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 19.20. The company has a market capitalization of £82.27 million, a P/E ratio of 2,800.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.17, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

BATM Advanced Communications Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, production, and marketing of real-time technologies in Israel, the United States, and Europe. It operates through four segments: Cyber, Networking, Diagnostics, and Secondary. The Cyber segment provides integrated hardware and software solutions comprising cGate, a combined network encryption and security computing platform designed for governments, defense, and mission-critical networks; and cHSM, a hardware security module that provides security for sensitive data and applications by safeguarding and managing secrets, such as digital keys.

