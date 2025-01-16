Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Buys New Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 27,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,469,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.6% in the third quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 29,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,857,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Realty Income by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in Realty Income by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 1,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,450 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Realty Income stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.30. 268,976 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,608,635. The company has a market cap of $46.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $50.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.37.

Realty Income ( NYSE:O Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Realty Income had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Co. will post 4.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a feb 25 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.264 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. Realty Income’s payout ratio is presently 300.95%.

O has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho decreased their target price on Realty Income from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Realty Income from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust (“REIT”), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 15,450 real estate properties (including properties acquired in the Spirit merger in January 2024) primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

