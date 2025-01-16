Beech Hill Advisors Inc. Sells 75 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Beech Hill Advisors Inc. reduced its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,471 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $591,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 39,461.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,605,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,353,321,000 after buying an additional 3,596,090 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,828,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,061,987,000 after acquiring an additional 31,109 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,625,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $985,715,000 after acquiring an additional 12,388 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,180,845 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 23.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,060,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $773,477,000 after purchasing an additional 396,408 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $405.15. The stock had a trading volume of 125,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,564,247. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $403.24 and a 200 day moving average of $380.04. The company has a market capitalization of $107.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.20. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $301.21 and a one year high of $419.53.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

